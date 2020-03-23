Teen Mom OG's Maci Bookout Calls Amber Portwood's Domestic Battery Charge a 'Freaking Mess'

Maci Bookout is concerned about her friend.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Bookout discusses the news of Amber Portwood‘s arrest with her husband Taylor McKinney.

“She hasn’t been able to see James,” Bookout says. “It sucks for everybody.”

On July 5, 2019, Portwood, 29, was arrested after allegedly attacking boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their son, James. The day after the incident, the MTV star was charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

“I think all you can do is what you girls have been doing at this point,” McKinney says. “You don’t have to agree with what happened or how she handled, but still support her as a friend and a sister.”

Image zoom Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood Denise Truscello/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

RELATED: Teen Mom OG‘s Amber Portwood Says She’s ‘Ashamed’ of Her Domestic Battery Charge

“As her friend, you feel helpless,” Bookout adds. “We don’t know all the details or facts of what happened or what had happened before. It’s a freaking mess. It’s a lot of tough stuff for these kids to comprehend and deal with.”

In October 2019, Portwood — who is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Leah with Shirley — reportedly signed a plea deal and was sentenced to 2.5 years of probation, as well as court-ordered parenting classes.

While Portwood has yet to discuss the incident in detail, she denied the allegations during the Teen Mom OG reunion in September.

“I literally opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself,” she said. “Why would I jeopardize … you haven’t heard s— from me since then, haven’t gotten in trouble one time. But all of a sudden I’m running after him with a machete? You’re insane.”

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays on MTV.