Teen Mom OG's Maci Bookout 'Angry' After Telling Son Bentley About Father Ryan Edwards' Arrest

Maci Bookout is tired of giving her son Bentley bad news.

In a sneak peek from Teen Mom OG‘s upcoming premiere, Bookout recalls having to tell her 10-year-old that his father Ryan Edwards was arrested.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Imagine how hard it would be to tell you’re f—- child that,” she says. “Nobody wants to do that.”

She says the conversations are only getting harder the older Bentley gets.

“Bentley is not 4 anymore,” she says. “He understands. It’s natural to forget, forgive, move on, especially when it comes to your parents. I am angry for him because he’s a child.”

RELATED: Teen Mom OG‘s Ryan Edwards Arrested, Charged with Theft and Heroin Possession

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards Maci Bookout/ Instagram; Mackenzie Edwards/ Instagram

“If you thought I’d bite your head off for me then you have no idea what I will do for my son,” she continues. “The anger that’s still there, the anger that’s really bad, the anger that’s like the ugly anger, it’s not about me it’s about Bentley.”

In January, Edwards was arrested and taken into custody in Hamilton County, Tennessee. Edwards, 31, was charged with theft of services, according to inmate information for the Hamilton County Jail.

Though his bond for the theft charge was set at $500, Edwards was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. According to Radar Online, that refers to his previous heroin possession charge in Red Bank, Tennessee.

Ryan Edwards Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

Citing police documents, TMZ reported that Edwards allegedly walked out of a bar without paying his $36 bill in December, and the bartender called the police.

The arrest came just weeks after Edwards completed rehab for heroin addiction.

RELATED: Teen Mom OG‘s Ryan Edwards Celebrates Christmas at Home with Family Following Stint in Rehab

“Probably until the day I die I’ll still want to punch Ryan in the f—– throat,” says Bookout.

Along with Bentley, Edwards is also father to son Jagger with wife Mackenzie.

Teen Mom OG returns Monday on MTV.