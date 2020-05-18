Teen Mom OG's Gary Shirley Reveals His Parents Are Battling Coronavirus: 'Please Continue to Pray'

Teen Mom OG's Gary Shirley is asking for prayers as his mother and stepfather continue to battle the novel coronavirus.

Over the weekend, Shirley, 33, revealed that his stepdad, Jody, was "rushed to the hospital" and "admitted into the Intensive Care Unit," where he was "diagnosed with Covid-19 & pneumonia."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Please continue to pray for my family. Jody (my stepdad) was rushed to the hospital a few days ago with very low levels of oxygen. He was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit and diagnosed with Covid-19 & Pneumonia. He is receiving plasma, a new clinical trial drug and on a breathing machine in hopes to fight this virus," he wrote alongside multiple photos of Jody.

"As you can imagine this is very difficult on my family," wrote Shirley, who also shared the positive update that his mother is continuing to heal.

"Update on my mom.... She is getting stronger everyday and on the mend. 🙏 @kristina_shirley3," he said.

A week prior, the MTV personality shared over Mother's Day weekend that his mom was "very sick" after she had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"This Mother’s Day is a little hard because my mother is very sick. A week ago she was diagnosed with Covid-19. Her line of work put her at a higher risk since she was working in activities and house keeping at an assisted living facility," he wrote on Instagram.

"My wife and I have been trying to help by dropping off food (curbside) so she could focus on getting rest. We haven’t hugged her in about 3 months & we haven’t had her over inside our home for about 3 months," he continued, admitting, "This has been extremely hard for all of us."

The father of two, who shares 11-year-old daughter Leah with ex Amber Portwood and 5-year Emilee with wife Kristina Shirley, said that his family has been taking the "quarantine very seriously" due to his youngest child's immunodeficiency disorder.

"Our youngest daughter has an immunodeficiency disorder where she gets sick so easily so we have stayed home and took this quarantine very seriously. We have had to go to store a few times (kid free of course) however, I knew my mother would be exposed at some point due to her job which was very worrisome itself," he wrote. "Now, with a confirmed case of covid-19 we are worried more and limited on what we can do to help. She has good days and of course bad days like today."

Continued Shirley, "Her and Jody live together and I knew it would only be a matter of time before he would get it, and of course.... I believe he has it now. He has the symptoms, but hasn’t had the test yet. So I will be dropping off breakfast in the morning on the porch and wishing her a Happy Mother’s Day while praying for her."

He concluded: "All prayers are welcomed and much appreciated. Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers and a BIG Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing wife. @kristina_shirley3."

Image zoom Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley Splash

Earlier this month, Shirley's ex Portwood donated 1,000 masks to a local hospital in her home state of Indiana to help her community amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Here in the Midwest we're getting hit pretty hard," Portwood, 30, told PEOPLE. "We called around to a couple places. I just wanted to do my part any way that I could, and the first place that called us [back] was Richmond State Hospital."

"We just kind of asked them 'What do you need most at the moment?' and they said they needed N95 masks," she said.

Portwood didn't think twice, explaining, "I said, 'If this is what's needed, then I'm going to do that.' So, I donated about 1,000 masks to them."

She shared that she didn't want to make a big fuss of the donation, as she was simply "happy that I was able to help."