Teen Mom OG's Farrah Abraham: My Mom Sets Me Up on Blind Dates

Farrah Abraham has been single since she split from her boyfriend Simon Saran back in June, but the reality star says her mom Debra is all for setting her up in the new season of Teen Mom OG.

“You are going to see my mother dearest try to have me go on dates,” Abraham tells PEOPLE of the docu-series’s latest season.

“I can only say it is going to be amazing to watch.”

While Abraham has yet to find the perfect man, she says there is a good reason for it.

“I am very clear on what I need and what [daughter] Sophia needs,” she says. “I can’t wait for other moms to see this because I think it’s really courageous of us to stay true to what we need and not ever settle.”

Now, after finishing up a stellar 2015 that Abraham says was financially her best yet, she plans to continue working in television and real estate in the new year, and she’s set to release a book.

But Abraham isn’t the only one in the family with big plans. Her daughter Sophia wants to make a name for herself someday in the music business.

“She loves to do voice lessons,” says Abraham. “I think she is planning to release a kid album for her friends. She is all about dancing, and she is just really happy so I think it’s great and I’m just supporting her.”

Teen Mom OG returns Monday at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.