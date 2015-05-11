Teen Mom OG Sneak Peek: Farrah Abraham Tells Maci Bookout to 'Seek Some Counseling' over Walkout Threat (VIDEO)

Even as Maci Bookout gets fired up over Farrah Abraham‘s Teen Mom return, Farrah herself remains an ice queen.

In an exclusive clip from Monday’s episode, producers confront Farrah with a video of Maci threatening to quit after learning her fellow OG would be back. When asked to comment, Farrah coolly says she has “no feelings.”

Of course, it’s not that simple. Farrah has teeter-tottered between being aloof and emotional in the few episodes she’s been back in front of cameras, so it only takes a little prodding to get her to retaliate.

“Maybe somebody should seek some counseling if they have that much of emotion and thoughts toward somebody that they don’t even know,” she says of Maci.

A producer asks Farrah why she thinks MTV initially didn’t want her back on this reunion season, and she icily admits it probably has something to do with her reputed porn career.

When pressed as to how she feels about people judging her, Farrah says, “I’m kind of over all of that today.”

She continues, “I don’t care to waste my energy. I don’t care to be negative like they are. I don’t care for half the questions that perceive me in one way when I’m not, so I guess I just have no energy for this right now.”

Farrah’s been asked time and again why MTV didn’t want her back, but as she gets deeper into filming, one question still remains unanswered: Why did Farrah want to come back?

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on MTV.