Teen Mom OG Alum Farrah Abraham Receives COVID-19 Vaccine: 'Mom Reporting for Duty'

The reality star, 29, shared a video on her Instagram page Monday showing her getting the shot, suggesting in the caption that she is among those with "compromised immune systems."

"G.I Joe - Mom reporting for duty #covidvacccine complete ✅ woman who have compromised immune systems prioritize your #covid19 vaccine 💉" she wrote, adding several hashtags to her post — "#womanshistorymonth #health #safety #farrahabraham #parents #lucky #minority #minoritiesinmedicine #immunesystem."

Her 12-year-old daughter, Sophia, commented a series of clapping hand emoji on the post.

Abraham is now among the many celebrities and other public figures who have posted about receiving the vaccine. So far, more than 15 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one dose, according to NPR.

Last week, TV personality and fitness instructor Amanda Kloots opened up to PEOPLE about getting her first dose after she received backlash from social followers who accused her of jumping the line.

"I think it's crazy that people are trying to make this a scandalous thing," said Kloots, 38, whose husband Nick Cordero died in July 2020 after contracting the virus and spending more than 90 days in the hospital.

In Los Angeles, where she lives, only essential workers and people over 65 years old are currently eligible to book appointments for the vaccine, so Kloots waited at a distribution center to see if there were any extra doses.

"Anyone can do what I did," the mom of one said. "The more arms that we get this vaccine in, the better. I took my chance and went with two of my friends to a vaccination site in east L.A. We waited in a long line and hoped. After all the appointments were finished, we asked if they had any vaccines left, because if they have extra vaccines, they want to put it in arms instead of getting rid of it. And they said, 'We have extra vaccines for you.'"

"I immediately got the chills and started crying," she added.