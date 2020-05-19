Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge welcomed their first child together in April

Teen Mom 's Cory Wharton Documents the Birth of His Daughter During Coronavirus in MTV Special

Cory Wharton is taking fans inside one of the most special moments of his life: the birth of his daughter, Mila Mae Wharton.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce the Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special, set to air next month.

The special, created entirely with self-recorded footage, documents the final weeks of the Teen Mom OG star's girlfriend Taylor Selfridge's pregnancy as they face the reality of a global pandemic due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

With their home state of California under a strict shelter-in-place order, the couple must figure out how to quarantine together and adapt their labor plans. To make matters more complicated, they must also accept the possibility of not having their family with them when Selfridge gives birth in order to abide by safety precautions.

Image zoom Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge with daughter Mila Taylor Selfridge/ Instagram

In a sneak peek from the special, Selfridge becomes emotional while imagining being alone in the delivery room.

"What are you scared of?" Wharton asks.

"That they won't let you come in," she says in tears.

Image zoom Cory Wharton's daughter Mila Taylor Selfridge/ Instagram

Wharton and Selfridge welcomed their first child together in April. Their daughter, Mila Mae Wharton, was born at 9:17 p.m. on April 22, weighing 9 lbs., 5 oz.

“She’s here,” Wharton said at the time. “Everybody is safe and everybody is healthy. Taylor is fine and the baby is gorgeous.”

Mila is the first child for Selfridge, 25. Wharton, 29, is also father to 3-year-old daughter Ryder, with ex Cheyenne Floyd.