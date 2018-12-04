Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra have decided on a name for their third child together.

The Teen Mom OG stars shared their unborn daughter’s name during their visit to a 4-D ultrasound imaging studio, where they got a better look at their baby.

“What name are you thinking?” Catelynn’s doctor asked them. “Tezlee,” Tyler responded. “Tezlee it is.”

The couple already shares two children together: 9-year-old daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption — as seen on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant — and 3-year-old daughter Novalee.

While the two have shared their excitement about welcoming another baby into their lives, they’ve also been open about experiencing marital troubles, which have caused them to think about living apart.

During a conversation with his father, Butch, Tyler said during Monday evening’s episode that the two didn’t plan to get pregnant while they attempted to fix their marriage issues.

“I’m not going to bring no f—— innocent kid into this s—,” Tyler, 26, explained. “Just because the baby is here and just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean that anything is going to change.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra at an ultrasound in Teen Mom OG MTV

Tyler explained that he was waiting until the renovations of their new home were done to begin their trial separation.

When Butch asked Tyler if he ever wondered what his life would have been like if he’d been with someone else, Tyler responded, “Yeah!”

“The thing about it is, I want Cate when we were like 20, 21, 19 when everything was like … I don’t know, dude,” he said, shoulders slumping.

In last week’s episode, Tyler suggested the two live separately for a month as they attempt to improve their relationship.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Share Photos From Emotional Reunion with Daughter Carly

“Getting pregnant was very unexpected since we still have a lot of work to do on our relationship,” Catelynn, 26, said in a voiceover at the time. “I know Tyler has been frustrated in our marriage for a while and has been seeing a therapist.”

She continued, “He decided he wanted to try living separately for a month. I was devastated, at first, but now that I’ve started my own therapy, I’m more comfortable with the idea.”

When explaining the situation to MTV producer Kerthy, Catelynn said, “We’ve been together for so long that it’s like who are you as a person, by yourself?”

RELATED: Tyler Baltierra Decides to ‘Live Separately’ from Pregnant Wife Catelynn as He Denies Cheating

Tyler added, “That’s why I said, ‘I want to live separately.’ I just felt like it was the best place to bring it up, I guess.”

“Am I jumping of joy? No,” Catelynn said. “At that moment it did trigger me, it did bring up wounds, it was scary, it was sad, it was hurtful. With the things that I’ve been through, people saying they want to leave … it seriously does feel like somebody died.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.