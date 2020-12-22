Teen Mom OG 's Catelynn Lowell Says She Wants 'One More Baby' Following Pregnancy Loss

Catelynn Lowell is continuing to open up about the pain of her recent pregnancy loss.

The Teen Mom OG star shared a Facebook post on Tuesday revealing that she would still like to have one more baby, two weeks after announcing that she had suffered a miscarriage.

"I just want one more baby," she wrote. "Is that to [sic] much to wish for/want? I pray that the lord will bless us with one more… if not I am absolutely grateful for the 3 beautiful, healthy little girls that we do have."

Lowell, 28, currently shares daughters Nova, 5, and Vaeda Luma, who will turn 2 in February, with husband Tyler Baltierra. The two have another daughter, Carly, now 11, whom they placed for adoption as seen on 16 and Pregnant.

Later sharing the Facebook post on her Instagram Story, Lowell added, "Infant loss/miscarriage grief is real… you are NOT alone and I know I'm not either."

"And that grief/sadness comes in waves and that's OK!" she wrote in another slide.

The reality star first opened up about her pregnancy loss in an emotional social media post earlier this month.

"I WAS pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby," she wrote on Twitter, going on to tell fans that she was sharing her story "to let you know you are not alone."

She continued: "We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year. Thank you in advance for your prayers, love, and support."

"Know that I'm there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me. I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this," she concluded. "This was painful to share… but again, you're not alone."

In an interview with Champion Daily, Lowell further opened up about the heartbreaking loss, telling the outlet that she and Baltierra, 28, learned they were expecting another child three days before Thanksgiving.

But on Thanksgiving Day, "we lost the baby," said Lowell, who also suffered a miscarriage in 2017. "I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions."