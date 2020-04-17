Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Owe Over $800K in Tax Debt

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are facing a financial obstacle.

The Teen Mom OG stars owe more than $800,000 in tax debt, accrued over three years.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the couple was slapped with a federal tax lien for $535,010 for the 2016 and 2017 years in November. A month later, Lowell and Baltierra were also hit with a federal tax lien of $321,789 for 2018.

While the lump sum of $856,799 that they owe in tax debt remains unpaid, Lowell paid off a state tax lien of $6,001 earlier this year.

Lowell and Baltierra are parents to Novalee Reign, 5, and Vaeda Luma, 1. (The two also welcomed their first child, Carly, in the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. They later placed her for adoption.)

Baltierra recently spoke about the family’s finances, revealing that their children are “set for life” thanks to their time on the hit MTV reality show.

“As far as getting compensated for the show, my kids are set for life, financially. College is paid for and that was mine and Catelynn’s main thing,” he said during an appearance on The Awesome Dad Show podcast. “Each of our children has trust funds that money goes into and they can’t touch.”

“I have so much confidence and peace in how we’re raising my children,” he added. “They will be humble and will know the sacrifices we made.”

Lowell and Baltierra have appeared in every season of Teen Mom OG since its inception in 2009.