Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Expecting Third Child Together

There’s another Teen Mom baby on the way!

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell is expecting her third child with husband Tyler Baltierra, they revealed to US Weekly.

Opening up about the pregnancy, Lowell admitted that the baby news came as a surprise to the couple.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” Lowell told US. “It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

She added: “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Lowell previously announced she was pregnant on a January episode of Teen Mom OG. But just a few months later, the couple revealed she’d had a miscarriage.

Lowell, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, went to rehab last November to seek treatment for suicidal thoughts, and then again in early January to overcome childhood trauma.

Lowell and Balteirra have been together for 13 years, celebrating their anniversary in July. Dating since middle school, the two 25-year-olds welcomed their first child, Carly, in the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

They placed Carly for adoption and continued to document their lives together for MTV’s Teen Mom OG, welcoming Nova in 2015.

The Baltierras married at Castle Farms in Charlevoix, Michigan, eight months after their second daughter’s birth.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom‘s Amber Portwood & Catelynn Lowell Baltierra Open Up About Their Mental Health Struggles

Catelynn has been open about her fears of a second pregnancy because she experienced postpartum depression after the birth of Nova.

“I’ve definitely been thinking about it and that’s the one thing that’s holding me back, honestly,” she told PEOPLE of her battle with PPD. “Especially because they say if you’ve had postpartum once, you have a higher chance of getting it with your next.”

“With Nova, I thought it was severe because I struggled with anxiety already and panic attacks and depression,” she said. “So that is definitely the thing that scares me the most. I want to have a big family and have a lot of kids, but it’s scary. It’s definitely scary.”