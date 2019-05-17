Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell Shows Off New Tattoo in Honor of Her 'Rainbow Baby' Vaeda Luma

Catelynn Lowell‘s latest tattoo holds an extra-special meaning for the Teen Mom OG star.

Lowell revealed the tattoo she got in honor of her 3-month-old daughter Vaeda Luma on Thursday. The reality star shared a photo of the new ink, which featured her daughter’s footprint and name.

The rainbow-colored tattoo sits on the top of Lowell’s foot.

“We made it a rainbow since she’s our rainbow baby,” she wrote. “It’s almost completely healed!”

Lowell first announced her plans to get a tattoo dedicated to Vaeda in April, though she did not reveal what it would look like.

The new ink mirrors the footprint she got in 2015 following the birth of her elder daughter, Novalee Reign.

Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra welcomed Vaeda, their third child together, in February.

“Welcome home Vaeda!” Baltierra wrote alongside a sweet photo of the newborn that appeared to show her snoozing in a baby carrier, which was placed beside the couple’s dog, who also seemed to be fast asleep on the floor.

“Mommy & Daddy love you so much & can’t wait to watch you grow with love in this crazy family of ours!” the Teen Mom OG star continued, adding both a sobbing and a heart-eyed emoji.

The MTV stars revealed they were expecting their third child to Us Weekly last September, with Catelynn admitting the news came as a surprise.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” Lowell told Us. “It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.”

She added: “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Image zoom Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Catelynn previously announced she was pregnant on an episode of Teen Mom OG last year, but just a few months later, the couple revealed she’d suffered a miscarriage.

Catelynn, 27, and Tyler, 27, have been together for 13 years, celebrating their anniversary in July. Dating since middle school, the two welcomed their first child, Carly, in the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. They later placed her for adoption before welcoming Novalee in 2015.