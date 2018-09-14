Catelynn Baltierra is sharing her baby news with one very special person!

The Teen Mom OG star had a memorable moment with her 3½-year-old daughter Novalee Reign in a newly-released clip of the MTV series’ upcoming seventh season, in which Catelynn, 26, and her young daughter made cupcakes for a sex reveal party.

“You know why we’re making pink and blue cupcakes?” she asked her daughter in the clip. “Why are we having a party tomorrow? You know why? Mommy has a baby in her belly.”

Nova looked at the batter mix and the pink and blue food coloring as her mother said, “And tomorrow the party is because we’re going to find out if it’s a little girl or a little boy. Would you want a little brother or a little sister?”

The little girl excitedly said, “A little sister,” as her dad, Tyler Baltierra, looked on and said, “Oh.”

“You want a little sister?” Catelynn asked her daughter as Nova said, “Yeah.”

Tyler, who has expressed a desire in past seasons to have a son, asked, “What if it’s a boy? Would you be happy with a little brother too?”

“Yeah,” Nova said, before adding, “It doesn’t go away?”

Catelynn and Tyler, 26, both shared a laugh as he replied, “No, it never goes away. It’s here and that’s it.”

Nova then began listing all the things she would do with a younger sibling, saying, “I can rock it, and feed it bubbles. I can be [a] big sister. He’s so cute.”

Stunned by his daughter’s display of love, Tyler exclaimed, “Wow,” as Nova said, “I love him.”

The couple announced they were expecting their third child together in an interview with Us Weekly earlier this week.

Opening up about the pregnancy, Catelynn admitted that the baby news came as a surprise to the couple.

“The big news is that we’re expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” she said. “It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.”

She added: “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

The mother of two previously announced she was pregnant on a January episode of Teen Mom OG. But just a few months later, the couple revealed she’d had a miscarriage.

Catelynn, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, went to rehab last November to seek treatment for suicidal thoughts, and then again in early January to overcome childhood trauma.

She and Tyler have been together for 13 years, celebrating their anniversary in July. Dating since middle school, the couple welcomed their first child, Carly, in the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

Catelynn has been open about her fears of another pregnancy because she experienced postpartum depression after the birth of Nova.

“I’ve definitely been thinking about it and that’s the one thing that’s holding me back, honestly,” she told PEOPLE of her battle with PPD. “Especially because they say if you’ve had postpartum once, you have a higher chance of getting it with your next.”

“With Nova, I thought it was severe because I struggled with anxiety already and panic attacks and depression,” she said. “So that is definitely the thing that scares me the most. I want to have a big family and have a lot of kids, but it’s scary. It’s definitely scary.”

The new season of Teen Mom OG premieres Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.