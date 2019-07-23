Catelynn Baltierra is opening up about the moment she considered getting an abortion while pregnant with her daughter Vaeda.

During Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, the mother of three, 27, revealed to MTV producer Kerthy that she had contemplated the procedure.

“There are still some things where I’m like, man I feel really guilty,” Catelynn said. “I feel really guilty even contemplating aborting Vaeda. Is she going to remember that? They say that when you’re pregnant, the things you go through in life, things you say, that they feel and they hear.”

Catelynn said that she had thought about an abortion while she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, were taking time apart to figure out the struggles in their relationship, which she called a “mid-life marriage crisis.”

“We were going through so much in our relationship I was like, ‘Is it smart to bring a child into this world if me and him aren’t going to be together,’ you know?” she said. “I remember talking to him about it, like crying, and [saying], ‘Maybe I should just abort this baby.’ “

Catelynn revealed Tyler was against the idea.

“He was like, ‘No.’ I mean, which I’m glad I didn’t, but at the time it was a thought in my mind,” Catelynn admitted.

During date night with Tyler, Catelynn asked him if he was spurred to work on their marriage after they found out about her pregnancy.

“Yes. For sure,” Tyler, 27, said. “I knew, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I cannot consciously bring another kid into the world and not start working on these things.’ “

He admitted that hearing Catelynn‘s thoughts on abortion “freaked me out.”

“Remember what I said? ‘Absolutely not.’ Because you know what’s crazy? I knew in my heart, I knew in my spirit, I knew in my soul, ‘No, no.’ Because I knew we were going to be together and have this baby,” Tyler told Catelynn.

Catelynn also shared that she was worried Vaeda, now 5 months, might have experienced turmoil while in the womb, saying, “I hope she doesn’t feel that.”

“Whatever happened in the womb, honey, your love and life and giving it to her is going to outweigh anything that happened in the nine months she was brewing inside of you,” Tyler said. “You went through tumultuous f—ing time. You’re really strong.”

The couple then turned their thoughts to the state of their relationship and their hopes to continue keeping the lines of communication open.

“At the moment as of now I just want to keep communicating about our relationship,” Catelynn said. “Think about it: this year is 13 years together? And I can’t wait to be that 88, 89-year-old lady on our rocking chairs watching our grandkids, our great-grandkids.”

Tyler and Catelynn welcomed Vaeda in February. They also share daughters Novalee, 4, and Carly, 10, who they placed for adoption when they were both 16.

The two underwent a tough period in their relationship after Catelynn experienced a miscarriage in late 2017. She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, went to rehab last November to seek treatment for suicidal thoughts, and then again in early January to overcome childhood trauma.

