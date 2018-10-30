Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer‘s split is getting heated.

Things between the two exes got tense on Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG after Palin, 28, revealed she had bought plane tickets for their daughters Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 1, to attend her sister Willow’s wedding in September.

Meyer, 30, initially opposed the plans as the wedding fell during the week that he had custody of the girls, saying, “That’s my week so what does it matter?”

“Why wouldn’t the girls go to my sister’s wedding? They’re flower girls in it,” Palin pushed back.

Meyer replied, “I mean, they can go, I don’t care, but I’ll tell you, I think it’s crazy for a whole week for the girls to be in Alaska. You can take them any week.”

“I already have their tickets booked,” Palin revealed, causing Meyer to question why she didn’t ask him first. She then claimed she told him about the wedding several months in advance.

“Hold on, so first off, let’s get this straight: A month ago we were still together,” Meyer said.

“A month ago? No, we weren’t,” Palin replied.

Meyer countered with, “What I’m saying is, when you brought that up to me, it was in June. We were still together then: Yes or no?”

“In June? I honestly … depends on the day, I don’t know,” she said.

The two eventually agreed on a schedule for the girls to spend time with both parents equally, but tension lingered as Meyer said, “That’s why we’re getting divorced, so we don’t have to see each other every day.”

Later, while appearing at a baseball event — where he got to throw the first pitch — Meyer confided in his friend, Tank, that he felt like a “failure” after letting down the soldiers who were with him during an attack in the Afghanistan war and likening that to his marriage.

“Bristol, Sailor, Atlee and Tripp — I failed four people again. The next four most important people in my life and that’s the way it goes,” he said.

“You feel like you failed in your marriage?” Tank asked him.

“Yeah, I mean would you call my marriage a success?” the father of two said. Tank suggested that the divorce was perhaps a “stepping stone” to his future with someone he is meant to be with.

“F— it, you know? It’s like you don’t even want to bring anybody else in your life because you don’t ever want to fail them too,” Meyer said. “That’s why I try to focus so hard on [my kids]. That’s my biggest fear: What if one day they wake up and realize I’m a failure? That’s the scary part.”

Bristol and Meyer called off their first wedding in May 2015 but later reunited and got married in June 2016. Meyer filed for divorce in February and they finalized it earlier this summer.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.