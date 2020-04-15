Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Amber Portwood isn’t looking back.

On Tuesday night’s Teen Mom OG episode, the mother of two opened up about how it felt to reach a plea deal in her domestic battery case against ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, with whom she shares 1-year-old son James.

On July 5, 2019, Portwood, 29, was arrested after allegedly attacking Glennon while he was holding their son. The day after the incident, the MTV star was charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

“I just want it done,” Portwood told David, an MTV producer, ahead of her court hearing. “I’m so adamant on, ‘Please, just get this done.’ None of this is a victory. This has all been hell.”

Portwood’s plea hearing took place on Oct. 31, 2019. MTV cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom but did capture Portwood heading in with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina. Portwood and Gary share 11-year-old daughter Leah.

Glennon’s victim statement was heard through audio in the episode while showing a courtroom caricature of him and Portwood.

“That night was one of the scariest nights of my life and my mind replays the moments to no end. When I begged you to please stop shouting in front of our infant and your reply was, ‘It doesn’t matter, he’s just a baby,’ ” Glennon said. “Be a mother for once in your life.”

Portwood was granted a plea deal by the judge, and in discussing the events in the courtroom, Gary and Kristina noted there was still a chance Portwood could face prison time.

“I think he was trying to rile her up,” Gary said of Glennon’s victim statement. “The plea deal was the best thing for Andrew because, from what I understand, if he can taunt her into going off at him, it’s technically a violation of probation.”

Gary added, “If she breaks her probation she will do the full five years, she’ll get hit with a felony. At that point, he wins custody, [and] whatever child support. Think about that, five years in prison guarantees him almost everything and that’s what he’s trying to do.”

When Gary went to visit Portwood to see how she was doing in the aftermath of the plea deal, she said part of her probation was also mandatory parenting classes and anger management therapy.

Portwood also said she was feeling conflicted about not being able to tell her side of the story to the press or in front of the MTV cameras.

“I’m hurt and stuck, I cannot speak, I cannot speak about certain things,” she told Gary. “I feel very angry about it and it annoys me. I cannot say my side. I don’t even know what the f— I can f—ing say.”

She continued, “You give somebody 2 ½ years probation but you also say you can’t do a certain thing for 2 ½ years as if you’re ‘possibly’ not going to slip up. I kinda feel like you’re setting that person up for failure. I feel like I was set up for failure as if they wanted me to go to jail.”

“There’s no f—ing way I’m going back. There’s no way. There’s no way,” she said.

While Portwood has yet to discuss the incident in detail, she denied the allegations during the Teen Mom OG reunion in September.

“I literally opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself,” she said at the time. “Why would I jeopardize … you haven’t heard s— from me since then, haven’t gotten in trouble one time. But all of a sudden I’m running after him with a machete? You’re insane.”

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.