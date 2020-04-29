Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Reveals Man She Met Online Will Travel to U.S. for 'First Time' to Meet Her

Image zoom Amber Portwood Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Amber Portwood is moving on after her split from ex Andrew Glennon.

The mother of two revealed on Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom OG that she had connected with a man through an online dating service.

"It was super chill," Portwood told MTV producer David of how she met Dimitri. "He's a very nice person. Chemistry matters a lot to me. He was the only one who never brought up d--- pics and stuff like that."

Portwood, who has an 11-year-old daughter, Leah, with ex Gary Shirley and shares 1-year-old son James with Glennon, said Dimitri was 39 years old and from Belgium.

"He's a very handsome man," she said. "I started opening up to him and we decided we should meet since we like each other this much."

As for her children, Portwood told David, "Everyone in my life right now understands what's numero uno and that's James, Leah and if I want a happy relationship they have to understand that."

Later in the episode, Portwood spoke to Dimitri on a video call, during which she said he was flying from Belgium to visit her in Indiana for three months.

Dimitri admitted he was "nervous" because it was his "first time" in the U.S.

"Don't be nervous," Portwood told him. Dimitri reassured her as well, saying he was "ready" to meet her.

In last week's episode, the MTV star admitted she harbored "a lot of guilt" in regards to her domestic battery case after allegedly assaulting Glennon.

"All I know is my lawyers are saying don’t say anything. My tongue is completely tied," Portwood told Shirley. "When you’re shut up how’re you supposed to say anything?"

She continued, "I just have a lot of guilt of not being aware of myself more than I should have. And I really do feel ashamed that I didn’t have that because I should after all the things I’ve done to change."

On July 5, 2019, Portwood, 29, was arrested for attacking ex-boyfriend Glennon while he was holding their son. The day after the incident, the MTV star was charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

Portwood accepted a plea deal that would allow her to have visitation with James if she agreed to parenting classes and therapy.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.