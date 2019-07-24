Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Says She's 'Heartbroken' Nearly a Month After Arrest

Amber Portwood isn’t hiding her feelings.

The Teen Mom OG star posted a cryptic message about feeling heartbroken to her Instagram on Tuesday — nearly one month after she was arrested and charged with domestic battery.

“I am so heartbroken right now…omg?” she wrote alongside an image of a shattered heart.

While she didn’t specify the cause of her hurt feelings, Portwood received plenty of support from her MTV family. Fellow Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell showed her friend some love in the comments section.

“I love you so much,” Lowell wrote. “See [you] tomorrow.”

“Keep your head up!” reads a comment from the Coffee Convos podcast account, which is hosted by Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. ” ‘This too shall pass.’ ”

RELATED: Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Posts Cryptic Message About Cheating After Arrest

Portwood’s messages comes just one week after she hinted at the possibility of infidelity in her relationship with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. In a since-deleted post, she wrote, “Cheating is a choice not a mistake.”

Portwood, 29, was arrested and charged with domestic battery on July 5 after allegedly assaulting Glennon, 35, while he was holding their 1-year-old son James in his arms.

On July 9, Glennon reportedly filed for sole custody of their son. And the following day, Portwood was further charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to Page Six.

Image zoom Amber Portwood Marion County Police Department

According to an affidavit from the arrest detailing the alleged incident and obtained by Radar Online, Glennon claimed that the Teen Mom OG star allegedly took a handful of pills and “threatened to kill herself” before pulling the weapon on him.

RELATED: Amber Portwood Allegedly Pulled Machete on Boyfriend, ‘Threatened to Kill Herself’ Before Arrest

Glennon alleged in the documents that Portwood “went to her drawer and took a handful of Klonopin and tossed it back like it was nothing,” during the dispute.

After he told her that he “was going to call for help,” Glennon said Portwood “regurgitated the pills.”

Then, Portwood “picked up a machete towards him and [James],” the documents read.

Image zoom Andrew Glennon and Amber Portwood Amber Portwood/Instagram

RELATED: Teen Mom Star Amber Portwood’s Arrest: ‘There Were No Drugs Involved,’ Source Says

A source previously told PEOPLE that drugs were not a factor in the alleged violent dispute.

“The situation is a little more complicated than what’s been reported. There was an argument that escalated and now they aren’t allowed to communicate,” the source says. “There were no drugs involved.”

“This is a very challenging time for Amber, who loves her son more than anything,” the source added. “Now she will need to determine next steps following what just occurred, but she has a great lawyer.”