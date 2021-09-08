"My relationship with [my daughter, Leah] has changed a lot," Amber Portwood said during the Teen Mom OG premiere on Tuesday

Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood Says She Hasn't Seen Her Daughter Leah, 12, in 'Quite Some Time'

Amber Portwood and her 12-year-old daughter Leah continue to struggle with their relationship.

During Tuesday's premiere of MTV's Teen Mom OG, the reality TV star, 31, opened up about her ever-changing relationship with her daughter — and revealed she hadn't seen or talked to Leah in a while.

"Leah and I are still struggling with our relationship," Amber told cameras. "My relationship with her has changed a lot. I haven't seen her in quite some time."

During the Teen Mom OG reunion in April, Amber walked off the set after exchanging words with Leah's father Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina.

At the time, Amber said, according to E! News, that Kristina had gotten "in the way of me and my daughter."

"I'm going to stop this right now because we're going to end this," Amber said during the episode. "I'm going to end this on a positive note. Thank you, Gary, so much for that. I really enjoyed seeing that. That was amazing to actually hear you sticking up for me, but your wife is absolutely horrible at it."

"Gary, I appreciate you. You know it. We've known each other for how many years? Fifteen years now, and I'm going tell you right now, you are a great person," she continued, standing up from the couch. "You've always been there for me when I've asked you to be there for me. You said I could trust you and I did trust you. But I can't trust your wife, and she has sat there and got in the way of me and my daughter over and over and over again as you have tried to push me toward my daughter."

"So I'm going to go ahead and leave. Thank you so much, though, honestly. You have a good day," she added, as Gary said, "[Kristina is] not getting in the way of your daughter."

Speaking with her mom during the premiere on Tuesday, Amber said she was hurt by Leah's comments made last season. (The pre-teen said Amber "just birthed" her and then "left" her.)

"What she said about me was very hurtful," Amber said.

"I was a bit shocked," Amber's mom said.

"Someone is in her ear," the MTV star responded, referring to Gary and Kristina, as she fought through tears. "And it's not right."

Despite her many attempts, Amber was unable to see her daughter on Easter.

"I feel very stressed right now," she told a producer. "A little sad. [Gary and Kristina] haven't been answering any of my phone calls or text messages. I was ignored."

"All I do is text Leah all the time," she added. "I don't get anything back. Never. Not anymore."

After showing the receipts of multiple text messages she had sent to Leah, Amber admitted it had been "a long time" since she had spoken with her daughter.

"I can't count the days," she said. "It's just going to make me more depressed. I don't understand why I'm getting treated this way right now. I'm not going to give up on her."