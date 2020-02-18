Amber Portwood Heads to Court to Face Domestic Battery Charge in New Teen Mom OG Trailer

Amber Portwood is facing the consequences of her arrest on a domestic battery charge last summer.

In a new trailer for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, Portwood is seen walking into a courthouse with a producer.

On July 5, 2019, Portwood, 29, was arrested after allegedly attacking boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their son, James. The day after the incident, the MTV star was reportedly charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

In October, Portwood — who is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley — reportedly signed a plea deal and was sentenced to 2.5 years of probation, as well as court-ordered parenting classes.

Image zoom Marion County Police Department

While the latest trailer doesn’t divulge many details surrounding Portwood’s arrest, a previous teaser showed her costars Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout reacting to the news.

While Portwood has yet to discuss the incident in detail, she denied the allegations during the Teen Mom OG reunion in September.

“I literally opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself,” she said. “Why would I jeopardize… you haven’t heard s— from me since then, haven’t gotten in trouble one time. But all of a sudden I’m running after him with a machete? You’re insane.”

Image zoom Amber Portwood/Instagram

Portwood also seemingly criticized Glennon for texting that he was in danger to a 911 operator.

“A text message, by the way. I just want to point that out real quick to everybody. But I ran after him with a machete,” she said. “Let me tell you what, if somebody’s coming after me with something like that, I’m calling the f—ing police and running out the door.”

Teen Mom OG returns March 17 on MTV.