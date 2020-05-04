The MTV star met Dimitri, who is from Belgium, through an online dating service

Teen Mom OG : Amber Portwood Picks Up Boyfriend Dimitri from the Airport with Ex Gary Shirley

Amber Portwood is introducing Teen Mom OG viewers to her new boyfriend.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode, Portwood, who has an 11-year-old daughter, Leah, with ex Gary Shirley and a 1-year-old son, James, with ex Andrew Glennon, prepares for her boyfriend Dimitri's arrival from Belgium after meeting through an online dating service.

"Dimitri is arriving tonight and I'm excited because I really like him and I want to see where things can go," she says. "But I'm also nervous, so I'm having Gary come with me to the airport to pick him up."

Speaking to his wife Kristina, Gary lays out the plan.

"So Amber asked me if I'd go to the airport with her to pick up Dimitri, just because she's still getting to know him," he says. "And plus, she doesn't want to get seen by people with somebody right now."

"That's understandable. You think he'll be here for good?" asks Kristina.

"For good, no," Gary says. "He has kids."

Then Kristina addresses the couple's biggest concern: whether Gary has talked to Portwood "about birth control."

"No, but I think that needs to be a conversation," Gary says. "After she met Andrew, what was it, two or three weeks and she was pregnant with James?"

Kristina suggests her husband give Portwood some of his "It's Gary Time" condoms.

"I'll tell her to wrap it, but I don't know if it's going to work," Gary says with a laugh.

Later that night, Gary picks up Portwood and the two head to the airport together.

"You excited?" he asks his ex. "What are you and Dimitri going to do tonight besides, uh, speaking love language?"

"We're just going to cuddle and try to find a movie where there are French subtitles," Portwood says.

"Are you doing anything to not get pregnant?" Gary asks. "I just don't want you to get caught up in something."

Portwood brushes off the question, but when Dimitri arrives and hops in the car, Gary turns around and hands him a few condoms as they all laugh.

"You guys look so cute together," Gary tells them.

"I understand that!" Dimitri says with a smile.

Image zoom MTV's Teen Mom/Youtube

Speaking to PEOPLE last week, Portwood, 29, said she and Dimitri, 39, are "still talking."

"He's in Belgium. The coronavirus is obviously a big reason [we can't see each other], and that's okay because a lot of couples at the moment who are still in the same state have to do this," she acknowledged.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.