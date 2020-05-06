Amber Portwood introduced her daughter Leah to her new boyfriend, Dimitri, during a family dinner on Tuesday's Teen Mom OG

Teen Mom OG : Amber Portwood Introduces Daughter to Her New Boyfriend from Belgium During Family Dinner

Amber Portwood and her boyfriend just took a major step in their relationship — meeting the family!

The MTV star met her new boyfriend, Dimitri, for the first time in person on Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom OG. The two met online after Portwood’s split from Andrew Glennon, with whom she shares 1-year-old son James. Portwood, 29, also shares 11-year-old daughter Leah with her ex, Gary Shirley.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While at her rental home in Indiana, Portwood and Dimitri, 39, spent a couple of days bonding to “make sure we’re compatible,” the mom of two said.

“You’re beautiful,” Dimitri told her while they were sitting on the couch. “I can kiss you?”

As Portwood said yes, Dimitri leaned over and gave her a peck on the lips.

Image zoom Amber Portwood and Dimitri MTV's Teen Mom/Youtube

Dimitri, who is from Belgium and has children of his own, also got the opportunity to practice his English while at a family dinner with Portwood, Shirley, his wife Kristina, and Leah.

When Kristina asked the two how their time together had been, Portwood said, “It’s been good. We’ve been trying to talk.”

Leah sought the help of a French translation service to ask Dimitri what he was most looking forward to seeing in America. “I don’t know. America!” he replied.

“You failed, you’re supposed to say 'Amber,' ” Shirley said, teasing Dimitri.

RELATED: Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood Picks Up Boyfriend Dimitri from the Airport with Ex Gary Shirley

Later in the episode, Shirley and Kristina discussed the family dinner.

“I mean, I like the guy. Leah seemed to have a good time,” Shirley said. “I think she just wants this relationship with her mom to continue. She doesn’t want to feel second to him.”

Kristina added, “No, and she shouldn’t feel that way either. And if Amber can keep one thing in mind, that her kids come first, and if Dimitri can accept that, then good.”

Meanwhile, Portwood and Dimitri continued spending time together at home. “I like coming in the bed for you with the coffee. It’s good for you,” Dimitri said while sitting closely on the couch with Portwood.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Says She's 'Heartbroken' Nearly a Month After Arrest

The MTV star also discussed the dinner with Dimitri, asking him if he’d enjoyed himself with her blended family.

“Yesterday, did you feel comfortable?” she asked him. He replied, “Yeah, very,” adding Shirley was a “good guy” and that Leah was “very funny.”

He described the change in setting as a “big change,” but reassured Portwood “it’s okay.”

In last week’s episode, Portwood revealed for the first time that she had met someone online and that he would be traveling to America from Belgium to meet her.

RELATED: Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Reveals Man She Met Online Will Travel to U.S. for 'First Time' to Meet Her

"It was super chill," Portwood told MTV producer David of how she met Dimitri. "He's a very nice person. Chemistry matters a lot to me. He was the only one who never brought up d--- pics and stuff like that."

"He's a very handsome man," she said. "I started opening up to him and we decided we should meet since we like each other this much."

As for her children, Portwood told David, "Everyone in my life right now understands what's numero uno and that's James, Leah and if I want a happy relationship they have to understand that."

Speaking to PEOPLE last week, Portwood said she and Dimitri are "still talking."

"He's in Belgium. The coronavirus is obviously a big reason [we can't see each other], and that's okay because a lot of couples at the moment who are still in the same state have to do this," she acknowledged.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.