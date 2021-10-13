"I was going to go to the grave with this," Amber Portwood said after coming out as bisexual during Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom OG

Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood Comes Out as Bisexual: 'I Had a Relationship With a Woman for 8 Months'

Amber Portwood is opening up about her personal life.

During Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom OG, the reality TV star, 31, came out as bisexual and said she had a past relationship with a woman for eight months.

After revealing that she's writing a second memoir, she told producers that the new book will explore some "real s---."

"People are going to be a bit shocked that I am bisexual," Amber said. "That I have had a relationship with a woman for 8 months before [when I was 20 years old]."

"I'm really scared right now," she added, noting that her ex Gary Shirley knows but may not be "very open."

"I think he's going to think it's going to be bad for Leah," she said, referring to their 12-year-old daughter. "He doesn't even like the thought of going to therapy to help our relationship so this is just another embarrassment to them."

When producers asked why she was willing to come out with the news now, Amber credited her two children: Leah and James, 3 (whom she shares with ex Andrew Glennon).

"[They] are a really big factor of why," she said. "I don't want them to ever think it's bad. I don't want them to look at other people who are like this and think it's bad. Who am I to sit here and hide forever? Which is actually what I was planning on doing anyways. I was going to go to the grave with this."

Later in the episode, Amber revealed the news to her mom, Tonya.

"I was calling you for a reason," said Amber. "I'm shaking right now, honestly. I have been bisexual. I'm very attracted to men, but I'm also similarly very attracted to women as well."

"Recent or over the years?" asked Tonya.

"Over the years," Amber responded.

"Is there a reason why you didn't open up back then?" she asked.

"There was so much going on back then that I didn't want to put any more stuff on the family," said Amber. "I was ashamed at the time because [people weren't] as open then. My book that's coming out, I don't point blank say that I'm bisexual, but I do say that I've been with women."

"If that's what you want, then don't be ashamed of it," Tonya responded.

"Another reason I waited is because I didn't want to say anything because of Leah," said Amber.

"I think she'll be okay with it to be honest with you," said Tonya. "You're my baby regardless."

During last week's episode, Amber reunited with Leah after months of not seeing or speaking with the pre-teen.

"I think with Leah, it was a little awkward for her with me being there," Amber said during a phone conversation with her mom. "I think with time it'll be a little better. I tried to explain to her, 'I've been there before, but today my mom is my best friend.' "

"I was like, 'You can hate me right now,' " she added. "I told her that's okay. I told her I understand. She tried to say certain things, like once again how I wasn't there for 12 years. I told her, 'There's no excuse for anything, and I still love you and think about you all the time.' "

"I think if we stay on track, it'll be fine," Amber concluded.