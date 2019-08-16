Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood's Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Wants to Leave Indiana After Her Arrest

Amber Portwood‘s boyfriend Andrew Glennon is ready to leave the drama behind following the Teen Mom OG star’s arrest and charge of domestic battery last month.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Glennon filed a notice of intention to relocate his residence from Indiana to Malibu, California in November.

Glennon moved to Indiana shortly after he began dating Portwood and they had their first child together.

It is unclear, however, if the former couple’s 15-month-old son, James would also move out of state.

Glennon, 35, filed for sole custody of the toddler several days after Portwood, 29, was arrested on July 5 for allegedly attacking her boyfriend while he was holding James.

The following day, Portwood was further charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to Page Six.

According to an affidavit from the arrest detailing the alleged incident and obtained by Radar Online, Glennon claimed that the Teen Mom OG star allegedly took a handful of pills and “threatened to kill herself” before pulling the weapon on him.

Glennon alleged in the documents that Portwood “went to her drawer and took a handful of Klonopin and tossed it back like it was nothing,” during the dispute.

After he told her that he “was going to call for help,” Glennon said Portwood “regurgitated the pills.”

Then, Portwood “picked up a machete towards him and [James],” the documents read.

A source previously told PEOPLE that drugs were not a factor in the alleged violent dispute, and added that “the situation was a little more complicated than what’s been reported.”

Glennon broke his silence about the alleged attack three weeks later, telling the Daily Mail TV, “I need to do what’s right for James and I need to take the right steps for myself.”

“The future’s unknown,” he said. “All I know is what I need to do, like, right now, and that is to provide James with a safe, secure happy environment.”

“If you could imagine having your whole world and everything that you love flipped upside down in a heartbeat, that’s it,” he told the Daily Mail. “There’s gonna be a lot of healing that needs to be done and repairing between James and I.”

Nearly two weeks after Portwood was arrested and charged with domestic battery, she posted a cryptic message on Instagram about infidelity, leading some to wonder if Glennon had cheated on her.

But Glennon told the Daily Mail that the message was not about him.

“My name was never mentioned in the post that she released,” he said. “I guess it was just rough timing.”

“People are just going to slap it on me,” he added. “It’s a bashing of my character, and what hurts, I guess, is the fact that she hasn’t come out and made a statement to say, ‘You know, I wasn’t talking about Andrew, I was talking about somebody else.’”

Glennon told the Daily Mail that after the incident, both he and James will no longer be appearing on the MTV reality series.