Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Says She's 'Ashamed' of Her Domestic Battery Charge

Amber Portwood regrets the incident that led to her domestic battery charge last summer.

In a sneak peek from the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, Portwood opens up to her ex Gary Shirley about the night of her alleged fight with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

“The number one regret that I have is that I did not walk out of that house that night,” she says. “Now I look back and I’m so ashamed because all I keep thinking about is, ‘Amber, you should have walked out of the house.’ “

On July 5, 2019, Portwood, 29, was arrested after allegedly attacking boyfriend Glennon while he was holding their son, James. The day after the incident, the MTV star was charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

“I just have a lot of guilt of not being aware of myself more than I should have. I really do feel ashamed that I didn’t have that,” Portwood says while speaking to Shirley. “I should, after all that the things that I’ve done to change.”

During a phone call with producers, Glennon says he’s also still coping with everything that happened the night of the incident.

“It’s giving me anxiety,” he says. “It’s hard to sleep. It’s a total mess and it’s completely spiraled out of control. it’s really frustrating.”

In October, Portwood — who is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Leah with Shirley — reportedly signed a plea deal and was sentenced to 2.5 years of probation, as well as court-ordered parenting classes.

While Portwood has yet to discuss the incident in detail, she denied the allegations during the Teen Mom OG reunion in September.

“I literally opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself,” she said. “Why would I jeopardize… you haven’t heard s— from me since then, haven’t gotten in trouble one time. But all of a sudden I’m running after him with a machete? You’re insane.”

Teen Mom OG returns March 17 on MTV.