Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee Breaks Silence on Mom Dying of Cancer: 'She Did Not Lose the Battle'

Mackenzie McKee is mourning the loss of her mother, Angie Douthit, while celebrating the bright life she lived.

In a loving Instagram tribute on Tuesday, the Teen Mom OG star, 25, honored her mom, who died Monday after a nearly two-year battle with cancer.

“Momma @angiedouthit has crossed the finish line. She did not lose the battle, she won. She is healed and running in heaven in eternity. Idk anyone who left earth with such an impact,” McKee began the heartfelt caption, which was shared alongside a photo of Douthit crossing the finish line of a race.



“Your entire life you never waisted a chance to let the world know Gods love. When we would try to brag on what an amazing person you are you would respond with ‘it’s not me, it’s God’ Could you imagine this world if we all lived like Angie Douthit,” wrote McKee, 25. “She always said ‘it’s easy, we were put on earth to share Gods love.’ And boy did she. 700 daily post for you guys to read daily, hundreds of speaking engagements even when she could barely walk or speak, she simply trusted That God would speak through her.”

The MTV star continued, “Momma, i did not deserve you. But you loved me so unconditionally. You were the glue that held me together. The one who always believed in me. Idk what I will do without you but I hope this goes by fast so I can hurry and come be with you.”

Concluding the post, McKee vowed to “live for Christ and love like him” — just as her mother did.

“You passed a torch down to us and I will not fail you. I will live for Christ and love like him like you always taught me. I will make you proud momma,” McKee said.

In August, Douthit revealed on Teen Mom OG that doctors had given her six months to live.

Three days before her death, Douthit announced she had decided to stop treatment after cancer in her liver and brain had grown.

“Today was a little rough. Scans showed results that were not good,” Douthit wrote in her caption. “The cancer has grown in the liver and in the brain. There is also some hemorrhaging in the brain. I will have two more doses of radiation and that will be the last treatment I will be given.”

On Monday, a post on Douthit’s Instagram account confirmed that she had “finished her race.”

Image zoom Mackenzie Mckee and Angie MacKenzie McKee/Instagram

“Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories,” the post reads.

The post said Douthit found comfort in keeping her followers updated on her health journey and connecting with people across the world experience similar struggles.

“Angie found out about her cancer in January 2018. She wanted to keep everyone informed of what was going on so she made a social media post. The next day she made another. And then another. And what started as an easy way to convey information turned into wildfire of hope that spread over the world,” it states. “She wasn’t able to sleep an entire night so she would wake up around 3am to write her posts. We watched her get up everyday in the darkest hours of the night to spread the brightest light that she knew of, her Savior Jesus Christ. There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion. There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope. In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will.”