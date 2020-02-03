Teen Mom OG's Mackenzie McKee Finds Touching Note from Late Mom Nearly 2 Months After Her Death

It’s been nearly two months since Mackenzie McKee’s mother died, but the Teen Mom OG star can feel her presence more than ever.

Over the weekend, McKee shared a sweet story to Instagram about finding a note and wallet that her mother, Angie Douthit, had given (and hidden as a surprise for) her daughter before her death from cancer in December.

While on a trip to New York City, where McKee would frequently travel with Douthit, the reality star discovered the gift from her mom.

“I have been to New York countless times but never without my momma. It was her favorite place and we always had the time of our lives there together. This trip was hard. I cried and was lonely but also spent time being thankful for these times with her,” began McKee, 25.

Though the time in the Big Apple was an emotional one for McKee, discovering the handwritten card from her mother brought her peace.

“I opened my suit case after arriving and who knows how this wallet got here but it did. Mom, you figured out how to come with me. Thank you 💗” she wrote.

Image zoom Mackenzie McKee's note from her late mother Mackenzie McKee/Instagram

In the first image, McKee displayed the note, which reads, “Mickie, I am so proud of you. You are a true overcomer. You made me a better mom. I can’t wait to see all you do in life. Love you to the moon and back, Mom.”

She also shared a photo of the wallet and an accompanying small portrait of Douthit.

“To my daughter / I want you to believe deep in your heart / that you’re capable of achieving anything you put your mind to / that you will never lose,” the inside of the wallet reads.

“You either win or learn / just go forth and aim for the skies / I can’t promise to be here for the rest of your life / but I can promise to love you for the rest of mine,” it concludes, signed “Love, Mom.”

Image zoom Mackenzie McKee's wallet from her late mother Mackenzie McKee/Instagram

In early December, Douthit died surrounded by friends and family.

“Angie finished her race,” a message posted to Douthit’s Instagram account read. “Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories.”

The post said Douthit found comfort in keeping her followers updated on her health journey and connecting with people across the world experience similar struggles.

“Angie found out about her cancer in January 2018. She wanted to keep everyone informed of what was going on so she made a social media post. The next day she made another. And then another. And what started as an easy way to convey information turned into wildfire of hope that spread over the world,” read the post. “She wasn’t able to sleep an entire night so she would wake up around 3am to write her posts. We watched her get up everyday in the darkest hours of the night to spread the brightest light that she knew of, her Savior Jesus Christ. There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion. There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope. In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will.”

Image zoom Mackenzie McKee and Angie Douthit MacKenzie McKee/Instagram

Douthit’s death came three days after she announced she had decided to stop treatment after cancer in her liver and brain had grown. (In August, Douthit revealed on Teen Mom OG that doctors had given her six months to live.)

“Today was a little rough. Scans showed results that were not good,” Douthit wrote in her caption. “The cancer has grown in the liver and in the brain. There is also some hemorrhaging in the brain. I will have two more doses of radiation and that will be the last treatment I will be given.”

Shortly after Douthit died, McKee honored her mother with a loving Instagram tribute.

“Momma @angiedouthit has crossed the finish line. She did not lose the battle, she won. She is healed and running in heaven in eternity. Idk anyone who left earth with such an impact,” McKee began the heartfelt caption, which was shared alongside a photo of Douthit crossing the finish line of a race.

“Your entire life you never waisted a chance to let the world know Gods love. When we would try to brag on what an amazing person you are you would respond with ‘it’s not me, it’s God’ Could you imagine this world if we all lived like Angie Douthit,” wrote McKee. “She always said ‘it’s easy, we were put on earth to share Gods love.’ And boy did she. 700 daily post for you guys to read daily, hundreds of speaking engagements even when she could barely walk or speak, she simply trusted That God would speak through her.”

The MTV star continued, “Momma, i did not deserve you. But you loved me so unconditionally. You were the glue that held me together. The one who always believed in me. Idk what I will do without you but I hope this goes by fast so I can hurry and come be with you.”

Concluding the post, McKee vowed to “live for Christ and love like him” — just as her mother did.

“You passed a torch down to us and I will not fail you. I will live for Christ and love like him like you always taught me. I will make you proud momma,” McKee said.