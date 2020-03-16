Mackenzie McKee could always count on her mom for honest advice.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming season premiere of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie confides in her mother Angie Douthit about her marriage after she caught her husband Josh McKee cheating.

“I truly believed nothing like this would ever happen. This is the most stressful, devastating situation. I’ve cried myself to bed because of how humiliated I am right now,” Mackenzie tells her mom. “I do not see us being together.”

When Mackenzie, 25, mentions the possibility of divorce, Douthit encourages her daughter not to give up on her relationship.

“I’ve seen marriages restored and it worked out great,” she says.

After Mackenzie says she doesn’t see herself forgiving Josh, her mom suggests that it takes two people to let a marriage fail.

“You guys built too much up together to throw it all away,” says Douthit. “Too many young couples get divorced over stupid stuff like this and children are just messed up. I see it too much and I want to protect my grandkids.”

“You know I’m praying for you guys,” she adds. “Life is too short to be fighting anyways.”

The mother and daughter heart-to-heart came just months before Douthit died in December after a nearly two-year battle with cancer.

“Momma @angiedouthit has crossed the finish line. She did not lose the battle, she won,” Mackenzie wrote in a heartfelt Instagram tribute at the time. “She is healed and running in heaven in eternity. Idk anyone who left earth with such an impact.”

“Your entire life you never waisted a chance to let the world know Gods love. When we would try to brag on what an amazing person you are you would respond with, ‘It’s not me, it’s God.’ Could you imagine this world if we all lived like Angie Douthit,” continued McKee. “She always said, ‘It’s easy, we were put on earth to share Gods love.’ And boy did she. 700 daily post for you guys to read daily, hundreds of speaking engagements even when she could barely walk or speak, she simply trusted that God would speak through her.”

In August, Douthit revealed on Teen Mom OG that doctors had given her six months to live.

Three days before her death, Douthit announced she had decided to stop treatment after cancer in her liver and brain had spread.