Teen Mom Star McKenzie McKee's Husband Josh Speaks Out After Cheating Rumor: Know Your 'Facts'

Last month, Mackenzie McKee accused her husband of having an affair with her cousin

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee's husband Josh McKee is speaking out after the accusation that he had an affair with one of her family members.

Over the weekend, Josh posted a cryptic quote to his Instagram about the importance of minding one's own business.

"Better worry about your own sins, cause God ain't gonna ask you about mine," he wrote, with the caption reading, "I'm just here for the comments."

But it was a comment he left on the post that caught fans' attention. Josh warned his followers not to believe everything they see or read.

"People, I've been through the ringer being on that damn show, this is nothing new to me," Josh wrote. "I get it you all are pissed at the fact of what you read on the internet or seen on TV. 'Ok?' But if you are going to come at me with what little you all really know, know your damn facts! And know that this is not a one sided ball game."https://www.instagram.com/p/CAv7OHLAGGj/

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Mackenzie, 25, alleged that Josh started an affair with her "close cousin" just a week after her mother Angie Douthit's death in December 2019.

Reps for Mackenzie and Josh did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, and the cousin has also not commented publicly.

In the May post, Mackenzie said she discovered Josh's alleged affair after pulling some of his call and text logs.

"I know many have it worse than me. This isn't a pity party," Mackenzie began, according to The Blast and E! News. "Life has really thrown me some huge curve balls. Idk how I've made it here."

"Obviously the world knows Josh had an affair last year, and then months later repurposed promising he changed and got 'saved.' It really made my mom happy and I chose to forgive, and trust God," Mackenzie continued.

Mackenzie said things quickly changed after her mother's death.

"Then in December I was already in deep pain and had to watch her take her last breath and Josh was there for me until 2 weeks later things changed. All of a sudden I was a freak for crying and being depressed," Mackenzie said in the Facebook post.

"I would lay in bed and wonder why I was so crazy because that's what he made me feel like. And then life slowly turned into him working all day, coming home to shower and fishing all night. Again, I wondered 'What is wrong with me? I need him here to hold me together,' but [I] just gave him grace and knew he didn't know how to handle it," Mackenzie wrote.

Mackenzie said she "made the random decision to pull Josh's call and text logs. To find out that one week after my mom died, when he started leaving and changing his behavior, to find he was texting a woman 3-600 times per month and calling her on these nights he was 'fishing' until 3 a.m."

Image zoom Josh and Mackenzie McKee Mackenzie McKee/instagram

"Obviously another affair. So, I go to call the number and it was my close cousin," she alleged. "What all went on? Idk. My family will never be the same and we are all torn. I WAS NOT only hurt by him, but by her."

"I have cried until my eyes were swollen shut. I am in utter shock. I'm now opening my eyes to what a horrible man Josh has been. He has been a lie and how can you watch your wife lose her mom and make these decisions," she continued. "I'm sad for my kids, I love Jesus and I loved my family. People have tried to tell me for year[s] Josh doesn't love me and I just made excuses for him."

Mackenzie said that the incident was the final strike.

"Today is the day I walk away. Pray for me, that I can function, feel worthy again and find hope. Pray for my kids, I always wanted my family to work so they don't have to live in two different houses. I was 100% committed to Josh and so much I don't understand," Mackenzie wrote.

She also confirmed news of the alleged affair on Twitter. Alongside an article link titled "Mackenzie McKee: I Caught My Husband Banging My Cousin! Our Marriage is OVER!" Mackenzie wrote, "It’s true" and added a broken heart emoji.

Mackenzie and Josh share sons Broncs Weston, 3, Gannon Dewayne, 8, and daughter Jaxie, 6. The couple married in 2013 and have been together since 2009.

In August 2019, Mackenzie announced that she was taking some time apart from her husband.

"I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break. My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what's best. Thank you," Mackenzie tweeted at the time.

The couple later reconciled.