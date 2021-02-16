Bentley's relationship with his dad, Ryan Edwards, has been strained in recent years

Teen Mom: Maci Bookout's Son Struggles with Decision to See His Dad After Setting 'Boundaries'

Maci Bookout is letting her son Bentley make his own decisions.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom OG, Bentley is faced with deciding if he wants to attend his brother Jagger's birthday party — which would also mean seeing his dad for the first time in a while.

"Bentley hasn't seen his dad in a long time, and he's made boundaries to keep his distance until they go to therapy together," says Maci, 29. "So I'm not sure if he's going to want to go to Jagger's birthday."

Bentley's relationship with his dad, Ryan Edwards, 33, has been strained in recent years as the 12-year-old struggles to deal with his dad's addiction. Earlier this season, Bentley began attending therapy sessions to help mend their relationship.

Image zoom Credit: Ryan Edwards/Instagram

After speaking with his grandmother and getting the party details, Bentley ultimately decides that he feels comfortable attending. "Alright, I'm coming to the birthday party," he says.

And Maci is supportive of her son's decision.

"I agree with your decision, I think you should go," she says. "It's your brother. Don't let all of us adults screw it up for all you children."

Ryan has long battled substance abuse and completed his most recent stint in rehab in 2018. He missed the birth of his first child with wife Mackenzie, son Jagger, while receiving treatment. In the years since, he has also had multiple run-ins with the law.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.