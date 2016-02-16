Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Expecting Third Child

This Teen Mom has another baby on the way.

Maci Bookout is expecting her third child, a son, she revealed Monday on Instagram.

“Baby boy coming soon! happy valentine’s day!” she captioned a photo of herself kissing fiancé Taylor McKinney, with whom she shares daughter Jayde, 9 months.

The MTV reality star also shared a sweet picture of the little girl lying on top of her belly.

VIDEO: From Shocked to Scared: Moms’ Real-Life Reactions to Finding Out They Were Pregnant

“Baby Jayde showing her little brother some love before bed,” she wrote. “My heart is so full.

Bookout, 24, became famous on 16 & Pregnant while expecting son Bentley, now 7, with high school boyfriend Ryan Edwards.

“At this point, he’s really a huge help. He likes to feed her and help change her and bathe her,” Bookout told PEOPLE in January of his duties as big brother. “He’s wonderful. [His help] has been really nice and made the transition into parenting two children much easier. It’s awesome to see him so involved and, really, in love with her.”

Teen Mom OG airs Monday at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.