Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Tries to Survive 14 Days on Naked and Afraid: 'I Feel Really Confident'

Maci Bookout has mastered some wild motherhood moments in Tennesee, but is she ready for the uninhabited jungles of Nicaragua?

PEOPLE has the exclusive sneak peek of the Teen Mom OG star’s attempt to survive the wild in Discovery’s Naked and Afraid in which she and her partner Justin Tuell — whom she had never met before — attempt 14 days without food, water, shelter and clothing.

“I feel really confident about making it for 14 days and having a partner that seems to have a really good attitude and knows a lot of stuff just made me feel a lot better,” Bookout says.

As she navigates the remote terrain, the self-professed Naked and Afraid superfan uses her camping experience to make fires and to feed herself, even climbing a papaya tree nude with the help of her ICU nurse partner Justin.

During their two-week excursion, they run into hungry predators, venomous reptiles and hyper-aggressive howler monkeys. On top of all that, a punishing dry season leaves the pair with little vegetation and scarce fresh water.

“Being a mom prepares you for a situation like this because the motherly instinct kicks in and gives me an edge,” Bookout, a mom of three, confidently says.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.

Bookout’s episode of Naked and Afraid airs Sunday (9 p.m. ET/PT) on Discovery.