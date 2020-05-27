Teen Mom OG's Maci Bookout Speaks Out After Putting Son Bentley, 11, on 'Strict' Wrestling Diet

"I have never and will never convince Bentley to 'cut' weight," she tweeted after Tuesday's episode

Maci Bookout is addressing backlash to her son's diet.

According to Bookout, 28, her son had to "stick to a diet to make his weight class if he wants to achieve his goal" of making it to the state tournament.

"He weighs like, 74.5, 75 lbs.," she said in one scene while Bentley trained. "So now he just is on a very strict, good, healthy calorie diet."

"About 1,000 calories a day," Bentley chimed in.

"Lots of water, and workouts to actually cut weight," Bookout added.

After backlash bubbled up on Twitter during the episode, the MTV star addressed the situation on Twitter.

"In reference to tonight's episode — I have never and will never convince Bentley to 'cut' weight," she wrote. "After wrestling his first 2 tournaments in the 75 lb. class weighing in at 72 —he came to me & said he wanted to wrestle at 70. I told him that's fine, but you WILL NOT 'cut' weight."

"I will lay out a healthy scheduled diet for u, u can eat salads, grilled chicken, veggies, good carbs — instead of pizza, Doritos & candy bars," she continued. "Through the season, he decided he didn't like it — I told him that's okay! U can go back to usual and wrestle at 75 which is what he did."

In response to one viewer who asked why Bookout didn't teach Bentley about "proper nutrition," suggesting an "egg white omelet for breakfast with a side of turkey bacon," Bookout responded, "That's exactly what I did. That was at least one of the many breakfast options for him."

She also thanked one fan who came to her defense and said it seemed like she had "done research."

"I appreciate your input," Bookout wrote. "My brother was a collegiate wrestler so I grew up around the sport and have a bit of knowledge in the sport and healthy weight maintenance."

One person in particular who didn't seem pleased with the diet? Edwards, 32, who expressed concern during the episode that it was going to "stunt" his son's growth.