'Teen Mom' Star Maci Bookout Says It's a 'Huge Relief' Filming Without Ex Ryan Edwards

Maci Bookout's filming experience on Teen Mom has improved since her ex Ryan Edwards was asked to leave the show.

"I think being on TV and doing this show was not the main portion of why our relationship was always so toxic," said Bookout, 31, in an interview with Page Six. But, she continued, "There was no way to create room or space for us to heal or move on or get over some things because we're constantly having to talk about each other when we don't even talk to each other. What's the point in that?"

Added Bookout, "So yeah, safe to say it's a huge relief [that he's not on the show]."

Bookout shares 13-year-old son Bentley with Edwards, who was fired from Teen Mom OG in March 2021. The 34-year-old's wife, Mackenzie, later claimed his contract with the series was terminated so the focus could shift more toward Bookout.

Bookout has since moved on with Taylor McKinney. The pair, who tied the knot in 2016, share son daughter Jayde, 7, and son Maverick, 6.

At this time, Bookout is not on speaking terms with Edwards.

"We don't speak to each other. I don't have his phone number. We don't see each other," she also told the news outlet. "So it got to a point where it felt it wasn't very authentic because I had never really co-parented with him. I had always just co-parented with his parents."

Edwards' firing from the franchise means he won't be a part of its latest spin-off, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The new series, which premiered on Sept. 6, follows the moms of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 as they navigate the ups and downs of parenthood.

Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline and Leah Messer are also in the cast.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.