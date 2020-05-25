Teen Mom's Leah Messer 'Sickened' After Trolls Leave 'Despicable' Comments on Photo of Daughter

The MTV star's daughter Ali was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy in 2014

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is celebrating her children's uniqueness after trolls left negative comments on a photo of her and her daughter, Ali.

On Sunday, the mother of three — she shares 10-year-old twins Aliannah (Ali) and Aleeah with ex Corey Simms, and 7-year-old Adalynn with ex Jeremy Calvert — said that she was "sickened" by some of the hateful messages that some of her followers posted.

"Some of the comments on a photo of me with Ali are despicable. I'm sickened," Messer, 28, tweeted on Sunday.

"What world are we living and raising our children in?" wrote the Hope, Grace & Faith author. "Let's teach all of our kids that we are each born with unique differences that make us the beautiful individuals we are!!!"

"We are all different and that is BEAUTIFUL!" she added.

Her clapback tweets came after she shared two photos with Ali on Instagram.

"That's my girl! #myhope #HopeGraceFaith #feelingblessed," the MTV personality captioned the post.

In the first image, Messer and Ali smile for the camera with their heads leaning together; and in the second adorable snap, Messer gives her daughter a kiss on the cheek.

Image zoom Leah Messer and her daughter, Ali Leah Messer/Instagram

At 4 years old, Ali was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, a genetic disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass.

In her recently released memoir, Hope, Grace, & Faith, Messer opened up about her daughter's health struggles.

"It's still scary because Ali is the research. The disease that she has is one in one million," Messer told PEOPLE of coping with the 2014 diagnosis. "There's not very many people that have it. And as she grows, we learn more about it."

"The hardest part was it being unknown and being okay with it being unknown," she continued. "It took me a while to get to that place where it's like, it doesn't matter. She's so resilient. She's so determined. Yes, she gets people staring, but she knows her worth. She knows what she's capable of, and there's nothing that's going to stop her. But I think, honestly, the hardest part is just it being unknown and, as a mom, wanting to fix all of it and not being able to."

Image zoom Leah Messer with her daughters Leah Messer/Instagram

During an episode of Teen Mom 2 in 2017, Messer said she would do everything in her power to help her daughter.