Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer Opens Up About 'Toxic' Relationship with Ex-Boyfriend Jason Jordan

Leah Messer is opening up about why she called it quits with Jason Jordan.

On Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Messer, 27, discussed the breakup with MTV producer Brendan and admitted the relationship “just wasn’t right.”

“My kids weren’t feeling it anymore either, not that they can determine who I’m going to be with, but they were picking up on the energy and it wasn’t okay,” Messer said.

She is mom to three daughters: 9-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah with ex Corey Simms, and 6-year-old Adalynn with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

When Messer noted that audiences didn’t get to see what really went on behind the scenes, Brendan asked, “So he’s always on our best behavior when we’re around? Is that the deal?”

Messer said yes, adding, “We’ve had a lot of disagreements lately on parenting. He gets openly angry, he doesn’t hit or anything, he just gets upset and takes it out on everyone.”

The MTV star also felt like “there was always an expectation that I could never meet.”

“What I did wasn’t ever enough. It didn’t matter. I could get up, make breakfast, do this and that, have all the kids ready and I felt like it wasn’t enough,” she said, adding the two had gotten in an argument after Jordan left her dog in his garage during cold weather.

“When he told me to go home and take my dog I thought, ‘That’s it. Why do I keep pushing for something that’s not right?’ ” Messer said. “He wanted to try to work on it but I was like, ‘I think this is just toxic, I don’t think this is good.’ That’s okay to accept. To me, that’s healthy dating.”

“I really felt like I was in such a great place. I was ready to put my all in a relationship, it just wasn’t the right person,” she said.

Jordan was unable to be reached for comment by PEOPLE.

Messer confirmed the breakup to PEOPLE earlier this month, saying it was “nice” to have his support with her daughters while their relationship lasted.

“We actually broke up,” Messer said. “I’m perfectly okay with it. Everything happens for a reason.”

She added, “I think just kind of going with the flow. [It] just wasn’t right and that’s perfectly okay.”

As for how she broke the news to her kids, Messer said it was her youngest daughter who made the split known to her twins.

“Addie totally blurted it out. Addie totally ratted me out,” Messer said. “We actually filmed it because Addie was, she’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh, mommy and Jason broke up,’ because he had come over and Addie’s there and the girls were like, ‘What? I want to know what happened.’ ”

She said the breakup was “very” amicable.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.