Teen Mom's Leah Messer Reveals She Slept with Ex-Husband Jeremy Calvert: 'It Happened Once'

Leah Messer is confessing to some relationship tangles.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 26, opened up to close friend Kayla on Monday night’s episode of the MTV show about her current relationship with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. The two married in 2012 and separated in 2015. The share daughter Adalynn Faith, 5.

Messer told Kayla she was taken aback by an apology Calvert, 29, had made to her in last week’s episode after he made comments in a past season about how he wished he’d never had a child with her.

“Jeremy also called me during the twins’ birthday party. He was just letting me know that he regretted saying some things on TV that he didn’t mean to say,” Messer told Kayla. “One thing that he did say [at the time] was that he wished he’d never had a child with me. And then he was thanking me for being such a good mom to Addy.”

She added that it was “good to hear.”

While it seemed like things were heading toward a friendly road for the two exes, Kayla asked Messer if she was “for sure done with the whole Jeremy situation” or if she would ever consider reconciling with him.

“I mean, he has tried to get me to have sex with him a couple of times,” Messer admitted. “And it happened once. It happened a few months ago.”

“We went to his house and I had to hide walking out to the car the next morning so his mother couldn’t see,” she continued. “And our kid was over at his mother’s house.”

Despite having had a moment with Calvert, Messer said she didn’t want to repeat the past.

“It’s a road I don’t want to go back down. I know I don’t feel anything. I don’t want to upset him,” she said. “I’m not the same person I was, I’m not the same person he proposed to.”

Messer and Calvert ended their relationship after she became stressed when his work began taking him further away from their home. Their relationship ended at the end of season 6 with Calvert filing for divorce.

Besides her 5-year-old daughter Adalynn, Messer also shares 8-year-old twins Aleeah Grace and Aliannah Hope with ex-husband Corey Simms.

Ali has muscular dystrophy — a genetic disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass — which has featured prominently on the show.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.