Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Says She Wants to Try for Baby No. 4

Kailyn Lowry isn’t done expanding her family.

The Teen Mom 2 star hopes to have a fourth child someday, she revealed on her podcast, Coffee Convos.

“I want one more,” she said, as first reported by E! News.

“I think we should make a pact that you and Cole and I’ll go to the sperm bank and we’ll all get pregnant together at the same time,” she joked to Chelsea Houska. “”No, I’m going to go to the sperm bank. That would be cute!”

Lowry already shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin,. She also has 8-year-old son Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and 9-month-old son Lux Russell with friend Chris Lopez.

Last week, she set the record straight about a rumored physical altercation with costar Briana DeJesus during the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping.

Speaking to E! News on Sunday, Lowry, 26, said the fight was actually between her and Briana’s sister Brittany DeJesus.

“Brittany ran up behind me and pulled my hair,” she said. “That was it. Briana didn’t do anything.”

The root of the drama between the two women is believed to be Lowry’s ex-husband Marroquin, who also dated Briana.