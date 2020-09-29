The reality star says the idea of going to see their son Isaac's therapist together actually came from her ex

Teen Mom 's Kailyn Lowry Agrees to Go to Therapy with Ex Jo Rivera: We Are 'Not on the Same Page'

Kailyn Lowry wants to work on her co-parenting relationship with her ex Jo Rivera.

In a sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom 2, Lowry decides to go to counseling with Rivera to help them peacefully work out their parenting differences.

″I try to give my kids the strong family unit that I didn't get growing up, but when Jo and I are having issues it makes it a lot harder,″ she says. ″I'm really glad our counseling session is this week."

While talking to a friend, Lowry says the idea of going to see Isaac's therapist together actually came from Rivera.

″Jo and I are not on the same page about any type of parenting,″ she says. ″There's no consistency, which is something I didn't have from my mom and my dad."

″[Jo] is so adamant about keeping the weeks what they are but he's so lenient with other things,″ she adds. ″He has a lot of built-up animosity and resentment and whatever else toward me.″

And while Lowry recognizes that she and Jo might never have the perfect relationship, she knows they both have Isaac's best interest in mind.

″I know that Jo and I both ultimately have the same goal for Isaac,″ she says. ″We both want him to be a happy, successful, stable adult.″

″I'm just going to address the concerns that I do have and hope that it doesn't turn into Jo turning into telling me all the reasons why he hates me," she says.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.