Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Newborn Son's Name: Creed!

The Teen Mom 2 star welcomed her fourth child on July 30

Kailyn Lowry revealed her newborn son's name on Monday — more than one week after welcoming the little one.

Lowry announced the name on Instagram: Creed. She explained that it means "guiding principle."

On Thursday, Lowry teased possible baby monikers on her Instagram Story, saying her sons Isaac and Lincoln were torn between two names.

"Isaac wants to name the baby Jason," she wrote. "Linc wants to name the baby Austin."

The Teen Mom 2 star, 28, welcomed her fourth child on July 30, PEOPLE confirmed.

The baby boy was born weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. and 22.5 inches long, according to E! Online. The reality star's son arrived at 2:47 p.m. at home.

Lowry first announced her pregnancy in February, sharing a photo of herself holding her sonogram photos while surrounded by her children.