It’s another boy!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, who is pregnant with her fourth child, will be welcoming a baby boy with Chris Lopez later this year, Us Weekly reports.

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Lowry, 27, told the publication. “Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

For the reveal, Lowry and her three sons — Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux Russell, 2 — helped pull handheld confetti cannons that were filled with blue confetti. (Lowry shares Isaac with ex Jo Rivera; Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin; and Lux with Lopez.)

Image zoom Kailyn Lowry and family

RELATED: Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Is Expecting Her Fourth Child: ‘Coming Soon!’

Lowry told E! News that although she’s “never found out the sex of the baby before the birth,” she is “so excited, there’s just something so special about a mother and her sons.” According to the website, Lowry is due in July.

In a series of Instagram Story videos on Monday, the reality star opened up about the anxiety she’s been experiencing surrounding the news of her pregnancy.

“So now that all the news is out — the pregnancy confirmation and the sex of the child — I hope that my anxiety dreams go away,” she said. “I feel like this entire thing I was confused about and didn’t know what to do. And then people leaked it before I was ready. Here we are weeks later and everything is out there.”

“I mean, I feel better but I’m hoping that maybe some of the anxiety will go away. I just wanted to say thank you to all of you guys who support me and have commented nice things and just been supportive along the way because it hasn’t been easy that’s for sure,” she continued. “I literally will text Chelsea [Houska] and be like, ‘How should I stay private? How should I do this? What do I do?’ So thank you all. I really do appreciate it. I know the boys will be thankful that you all were supportive.”

Image zoom Kailyn Lowry

RELATED: Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry on Her 2-Year-Old Son Wearing Diapers: ‘I’m Not Going to Rush Him’

Lowry also shared an adorable video (dated Jan. 26) of Lincoln looking up and speaking to an imaginary Santa, asking for his new sibling to be a boy.

“Santa, do your magic to make my mom’s baby into a boy,” he said while waving his arm to the sky. “If you don’t, I’ll be mad at you. But if you do, I’ll be super happy. Okay? That’s your job to do.”

Lowry announced that she was expecting another baby last week.

“It’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy,” she wrote on Instagram. At the time, the reality TV star did not reveal the identity of the baby’s father.