Jenelle Evans Sets 'Peace Offering' Gift from Fellow Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry on Fire

Tensions between Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry have erupted into flames — literally.

On Friday, Evans, 27, shared a video of herself pouring lighter fluid over what she described as a ‘peace offering’ gift from Lowry. After dousing the gift, she set it on fire.

The gift appeared to be a Cannabidiol hair care kit.

“Been debating whether to upload this, but I feel like the time is appropriate,” Evans captioned the Instagram video. “Kail Lowry, for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show. You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean a– person when it came down to me.”

She continued: “You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk s— constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?!”

In the explicit-ridden post, Evans said she felt the gift was an ingenuine attempt to clear the air. The reality star went as far as to call Lowry “fake.”

“THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! Don’t send me gifts and then go talk s— AGAIN!!! Wow, you’re an idiot cuz this is what I do for gifts sent from fake a– bitches like you.”

“Stay out of my life, go worry about your own,” she concluded, adding the middle finger emoji.

PEOPLE has reached out to Lowry and MTV for comment.

The post comes just days after Lowry expressed concern over Evan’s husband David Eason’s recent social media posts in which he showed off his expansive gun collection.

"I definitely think that David is a danger to people," Lowry said on the latest episode of her podcast Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley. "All people, his children and wife included. I definitely saw what was on his Instagram story and I couldn't even watch like it in its entirety because I was like so blown away and taken away by it." Lowry said she reached out to Evans directly but did not get a response. Lowry previously opened up to PEOPLE about her longtime feud with Evans, saying she "didn't care" if Evans quit the MTV reality show. "I don't care what Jenelle does," Lowry said. She also criticized Evans for accusing MTV of treating the Teen Mom 2 cast "as if we are in a freak show and in cages."

“I think we all feel differently,” said Lowry. “I have to disagree with her statement about MTV. As far as I can see it, you wouldn’t have stuck with the show for eight years if that was the case, so I’ll leave that there.”