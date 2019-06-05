Jenelle Evans may be separated from her children, but she’s keeping them close to her heart.

The former Teen Mom 2 star, who reportedly lost custody of her three kids at the end of May, said Wednesday that she believes no amount of time or distance can ever truly tear apart a mother and child.

“It’s the little things in life. With everything that has been going on lately, I’ve come to realize a child’s love for their mother will never fade. No distance, not time, no person can change that special love,” mother of three Evans wrote on Instagram.

The 27-year-old is mom to sons Jace, 9 (whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis) and Kaiser, 4 (whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith). She also shares 2-year-old daughter Ensley with husband David Eason.

Evans shared two photos in the social media post, including one of herself wearing a heart necklace, which was gifted to her by Kaiser.

“This necklace was given to me by my little bubba, Kaiser. He told me he wanted mommy to ‘match his,’ ” wrote Evans, who also shared a closeup of the piece of jewelry.

“My children are the sweetest and the best,” she continued. “#MommasBabies #InMyHeart #AlwaysAndForever.”

Last week, E! News reported that a judge temporarily ruled that the former MTV personality and Eason will not regain custody of her kids.

“Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first,” Evans’ mother Barbara Evans, who currently has custody of Ensley and Jace, told E! News.

Multiple people testified against the couple, including Griffith, throughout four days in court, according to TMZ. The judge ultimately made the ruling after they determined that there were issues with Evans and Eason that put the children at risk, TMZ reports.

Currently, Eason’s daughter Maryssa is in the custody of her mother Whitney Johnson, according to E! News.

In a previous statement obtained by PEOPLE, Evans’ rep said, “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court.”

“We have no comment at this time and appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children,” Evans’ rep continued. “We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions.”

In May, Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2, which came after Eason allegedly murdered her dog, Nugget. On May 1, Evans confirmed her dog’s death, saying on Instagram that she was “speechless” and “so sorry.”

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s department, Griffith called the police on April 30 to request a welfare check on his son Kaiser. “The male caller referenced making sure his son was safe because his ex-fiancée’s husband shot a dog in front of him,” the public information officer told PEOPLE.

The police checked on the 4-year-old and determined he was safe. Because the call only requested the welfare check, they did not further investigate the claim that Eason shot a dog, the PIO said.

Eason allegedly shot the dog after it bit Ensley in the face. He did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Eason, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets, previously posted a video of Nugget becoming aggressive toward Ensley as she tried to hug the dog. He also shared a photo showing a scratch mark on his daughter’s face.

Weeks after her dog’s death, Evans’ sons were removed from her North Carolina home.

TMZ reported that North Carolina Columbus County Child Protective Services ordered that Jace cannot return to the MTV personality’s home for the time being. Although Evans’ mother, Barbara, has primary custody of Jace, CPS was not allowing Evans to have her visitation rights as a result of Eason allegedly killing her canine until CPS completes its investigation.

TMZ also reported that Kaiser was taken out of Evans’ home and was living with Griffith and his paternal grandmother.

“During this difficult time, I’m focused on getting Kaiser back and cooperating with my legal team on the next steps to getting my children back,” the former Teen Mom 2 star said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

The North Carolina Columbus County Child Protective Services did not respond to multiple requests for comment by PEOPLE.