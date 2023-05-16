'Teen Mom' 's Jenelle Evans Reunites with Her Mother for Rare Family Photo: 'Nice When We Can All Get Along'

Sunday's Mother's Day outing marks the first time the pair has been seen together publicly since Jenelle Evans gained custody of 13-year-old son Jace, who had previously been in her mom Barbara's care

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on May 16, 2023 03:22 PM

Jenelle Evans and her mother, Barbara Evans, are moving forward, and with their family by their side.

In a rare outing for Mother's Day, Jenelle reunited with her mom Barbara to celebrate the annual holiday. They were joined by Janelle's husband, David Eason, as well as Eason's daughter Maryssa, 15, with ex-wife Whitney Johnson.

Jenelle's son Jace, 13, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, as well as son Kaiser, 8, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, were also there alongside Evans and Eason's daughter Ensley, 6.

Sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram of the group all smiling together, Jenelle, 31, wrote: "It's nice when we can all get along 💐❤️ #HappyMothersDay."

Sunday's outing marks the first time Jenelle and Barbara have been seen together publicly since the Teen Mom alum gained full custody of Jace in March. Up to that point, Barbara had primary custody of Jace for the last 13 years.

Teen Mom's Janelle Evans Reunites with Mom for Rare Family Photo: 'Nice When We Can All Get Along'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CsReJNDunJ_/. Jenelle Evans/Instagram
Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Announcing the custody change on Instagram and TikTok, Jenelle captioned a clip set to "Stay With Me" by Sam Smith, saying, "#MyHappyEnding, ITS OFFICIAL!"

"Thanks everyone for the support! Words cant describe [sic] how happy I truly am," she added. "Our family is complete now! Thank you mom. ❤️😭"

The clip showed Jenelle in tears as she held up the signed papers, declaring that "it's done."

Elsewhere in the video, Jenelle said Barbara was "completely fine" with the decision. "She's like, 'I'm ready to have my freedom. I'm ready to go on a cruise.' And her and her friend have a cruise already planned," the MTV star said.

Jenelle later shared with E! News that her "relationship with Jace is closer than ever and doing much better."

"I feel like being with his family makes him much happier. Our family wasn't complete without him," she continued, adding that Jace ultimately "needed a change."

Teen Mom's Janelle Evans Reunites with Mom for Rare Family Photo: 'Nice When We Can All Get Along'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CsReJNDunJ_/. Jenelle Evans/Instagram
Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Jenelle has faced custody issues before. In 2019, she was fired from Teen Mom 2 after Eason fatally shot their family dog for biting daughter Ensley's face. This was after MTV already fired Eason, 34, for allegedly posting homophobic tweets.

Jenelle temporarily lost custody of her children amid shooting the scandal. She also subsequently broke up with Eason, though the pair eventually reconciled.

Custody issues aside, Jenelle had accused her mom of being a "toxic" parent last year. At the time, she posted an Instagram video featuring allegations from fans, suggesting that Barbara was speaking negatively about her.

"And I just keep my mouth shut 😞," Jenelle previously said. "I have been the happiest I've ever been in my life. It sucks when none of your accomplishments are acknowledged .. especially by your own mom 💔 #ToxicParents"

