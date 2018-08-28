Jenelle Evans Says She Has PTSD from Road Rage Incident: 'He Almost Knocked My Son Out'

After an explosive season, Jenelle Evans is reflecting on all the drama.

On part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion Monday, Evans chose not to travel to New York, instead inviting host Dr. Drew to come to her for a sit-down in Wilmington, North Carolina. The first topic up for discussion was Evans’ husband David Eason, who was fired from the show in February after he posted a series of homophobic tweets in which he referred to gay and transgender people as “abominations.”

“He still feels the way he feels,” said Evans, 26. “He thinks he shouldn’t have said it the way he did, but he still stands by his views. He deleted it right afterwards, he said he was sorry, and he still hasn’t been on Twitter. He can still go online right now and rant all he wants — he still doesn’t. … We’ve discussed it and I’ve said you don’t need to be as outspoken.”

“He doesn’t hate those people,” she insisted. “He just says he just doesn’t want his kids to grow up and be that way. Just like if you don’t want your kid to grow up and be a doctor … some dads are just like that. … It’s been the way he was raised. … He doesn’t run around the house saying, ‘I hate gay people.’ ”

When Dr. Drew asked how Eason would react like if one of their children ended up coming out as LGBT, Evans said: “He said that he’ll still love them and adore them, but he just wouldn’t agree with their lifestyle.”

Up next, Dr. Drew brought up Evans’ road rage. The show recently aired footage of an April incident in which she pulled a gun on another driver for allegedly tailgating her on the highway while her 8-year-old son Jace was in the car.

“Ever since then, I’ve been having PTSD, I’ve been having nightmares,” said Evans. “When that incident happened, I didn’t even leave my house for the first two weeks.”

Admitting she “didn’t think” about how pulling a gun could traumatize her son, Evans got emotional.

“All I thought about was that [the other driver] almost hurt my son,” she said. “He almost knocked my son out, and that’s what pissed me off. … It wasn’t even about me. It was about Jace. It just makes me so mad.”

Looking back, she said she was “definitely not” happy about what Jace witnessed and revealed that the mother and son “went to his therapist afterward, and we’ve talked about it.”

When Dr. Drew said he was fearful she might accidentally shoot someone one day, or that Jace might get ahold of the gun, Evans brushed his concerns aside.

“That’s not a problem. I have my concealed carry permit, so my gun goes with me wherever I go,” she said, adding that she was scared to be out and about “without David.”