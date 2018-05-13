Teen Mom Stars Jenelle Evans and Leah Messer Celebrate Mother's Day with Their Kids

Jenelle Evans isn’t letting any drama dampen her Mother’s Day.

The Teen Mom 2 star is spending Sunday in the great outdoors with her family.

“I will have all the kids with me (ALL five), including David’s son,” Evans, 26, told PEOPLE ahead of the holiday. “We are thinking about taking everyone on the boat and catch some catfish. The kids are pretty mad they weren’t with us last week for the 35-lb. catfish we caught last week.”

Evans and husband David Eason share daughter Ensley, 15 months, and she’s also mom to Jace, 8, and Kaiser, 3, from previous relationships. Eason — who was fired by MTV in February after allegedly posting a series of homophobic tweets, as well as a tweet in defense of allowing those with concealed carry permits to bring guns onto school property — has two other children.

In April, Evans got into an intense altercation with another driver on the road in North Carolina, pulling a gun on a man she alleged was tailgating her while Jace was in the car. (The man alleged Evans had road rage, and neither was charged in connection with the incident.)

She’s not the only Teen Mom 2 star with special plans for the holiday: Leah Messer shared her plans with daughters Adalynn, 4, and twins Aleeah and Aliannah, 8.

“This is the eighth year that I’ve been blessed to celebrate Mother’s Day. Every year just keeps getting better!” she told PEOPLE. “The girls and I are going to celebrate all day with some fun activities and then we are heading to a nice dinner together tonight. I’m with my girls and the weather is beautiful, so I know it is going to be a wonderful day! Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommas out there.”

Messer, 26, recently feuded with Evans after Eason shamed her for letting her daughters wear makeup.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.