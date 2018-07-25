Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans' Ex Slams Her 'Erratic Behavior' After She Pulls a Gun in Front of Son

Jenelle Evans‘ ex Nathan Griffith isn’t pleased with her parenting.

In April, the Teen Mom 2 star pulled a gun on another driver for allegedly tailgating her on the highway while her 8-year-old son Jace was in the car. Footage of the incident aired on the MTV reality show on Monday, and her ex Griffith — with whom she shares 4-year-old son Kaiser — is taking issue with her “erratic behavior.”

Griffith told TMZ he thinks the footage will help him gain custody over Kaiser “because it shows an unstable environment” and “a very hectic situation.”

“I think it shows that the child might be in danger being in a hostile situation like that,” he said, arguing that Evans is “not making sound judgment to keep the children safe.”

“Overall, I provide a stable and peaceful environment and even footage shows that I’m constantly trying to take Kaiser out of a hostile situation,” he said. “I am afraid that if she carries a loaded weapon inside a vehicle and she keeps it that accessible, without a lock on it — that’s very dangerous to be around children.”

On the show, Evans’ husband David Eason could be heard furiously instructing her to stop following the other driver.

“I don’t agree with David a lot, but he made a strong statement,” Griffith told TMZ. “She shouldn’t be following not just a grown man home, but she probably shouldn’t follow somebody home, period, especially with her aggressive personality. Depending on the situation, that guy could have had a gun too, and it could have been an all-out brawl. Children could have been hurt, she could have been hurt, he could have been hurt — it could have been a nasty situation and a bloodbath.”

Indeed, the other driver, Robert Robinson, Jr., told TMZ on Tuesday that Evans was lucky to be alive, claiming he alerted his neighbors when he saw her coming towards his house, and they were all allegedly armed.

He told the outlet he also keeps a gun in his truck — which he claimed he only pulls out to protect himself — but he didn’t take it out once he saw Evans’ son in the car with her.

Evans and MTV have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Neither driver was charged in connection with the incident. North Carolina State Highway Patrol told PEOPLE on Tuesday that they are not reopening their investigation.

“A request by our member to view the video footage from the personal owned video recording devises was never fulfilled by the involved parties,” a public information officer told PEOPLE in a statement. “After seeing the footage aired on 7/23/2018, there are no plans to reopen the investigation into the collisions or any offenses occurring on a state maintained roadway. Any additional violation of law committed outside the subject matter jurisdiction (motor vehicle law) of the state highway patrol would be within the discretion of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.