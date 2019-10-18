Former Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans' Ex Nathan Griffith Arrested, Charged with DWI

Jenelle Evans‘ ex Nathan Griffith was arrested on Thursday, PEOPLE confirms.

According to online records, the former Teen Mom 2 star was arrested by the Cary Police Department in Cary, North Carolina. He was charged with one count of driving while impaired.

A spokesperson for the Cary Police Department tells PEOPLE: “We got a call at around 5:23 p.m. about a person unconscious in a vehicle at the Harris Teeter. When the fire department arrived on the scene, they found that the vehicle was running and determined the nature of the call was not medical so they contacted PD. Our officer arrived on the scene, conducted a DWI investigation, formed the opinion that he was impaired and placed him under arrest.”

According to TMZ, Griffith, 32, posted his $10,000 bond and was later released. He’s reportedly due in court next month.

Griffith shares 5-year-old son Kaiser with Evans, 27.

In May, Evans temporarily lost custody of Kaiser and 2-year-old daughter Ensley — whom she shares with husband David Eason — after Eason allegedly shot their family dog. The couple also lost custody of Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship over the incident. Eason allegedly shot the animal for biting Ensley in the face.

Evans and Eason regained custody of the kids in July. Evans — who was fired from Teen Mom 2 after the scandal — confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” she said. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Evans’ mother Barbara reportedly still maintains custody of Evans’ eldest child, 9-year-old son Jace from a previous relationship.

Police later said that Eason would not face animal cruelty charges because Evans told them the story was made up for “publicity.” She has denied telling authorities that she lied.

But in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in September, Eason admitted to killing the dog. “It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” he said. “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again. If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

After Evans regained custody of Kaiser, Griffith publicly lashed out at his ex, telling TMZ he would still fight for primary custody.

“I think, just with her situation, I would just be more fit as a parent raising Kaiser,” he said. “I can give him that one-on-one [time], I can give him that love and affection that only a boy and a father can share. You know, I see a lot of myself in Kaiser, and I don’t want him to make the same mistakes I did. And he’s just not getting the love and attention, I think, that he needs.”