Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Breaks Her Silence on 'Drunk' Altercation with Husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans is explaining what happened when her husband David Eason allegedly assaulted her last weekend.

“It was a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding,” Evans, 26, told E! News. “Everything is great. … We are totally fine.”

The Teen Mom 2 star added that the couple is now “feeling fine” and “taking time off social media … time to focus on ourselves and our family.”

PEOPLE confirmed on Thursday that Evans was hospitalized over the weekend. The chief of 911 operations for Columbus County, North Carolina, said that two police officers responded to a 911 call placed from the home of Evans and Eason on Oct. 13.

The call was placed by a female just before 10 p.m. and was “called in as an assault,” the chief said. An ambulance was also requested but later canceled, the chief said: “The female was transported to the hospital via private vehicle instead.”

A spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE that no incident report was taken.

But on Friday, TMZ posted audio of Evans’ 911 call from nearly a week ago, when she claimed that Eason injured her collarbone.

“My husband, he just assaulted me,” Evans told police sounding distraught. “He pinned me down on the ground, I’m sorry, in the yard. And I think I heard my f—— collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

“He’s been drinking and I think that he got violent because he was drinking,” Evans alleged on the call. “I’m recovering from a surgery … on Monday,” she added, referencing her recent sinus surgery.

“I can’t breathe,” she said. “My collarbone hurts so bad.”

A rep for Evans previously told PEOPLE that the MTV star “had friends over Saturday night and they had a bonfire on her property” and “Jenelle ended up tripping and falling by the fire.”

PEOPLE is out to Evans and her rep for comment. A media relations officer for Columbus County, North Carolina, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason's daughter Ensley David Eason/Instagram

In the days since the incident occurred, it appears the couple is on better terms.

On Friday, Eason posted a video to his Instagram Story of his and Evans’ daughter Ensley holding their hands at a restaurant. “She loves holding mama and dada’s hands. Her sweet baby,” he said.