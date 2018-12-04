Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Denies That She and Husband David Eason Are ‘Splitting Up’

Jenelle Evans is setting the record straight about her marriage.

The Teen Mom 2 star addressed rumors of trouble with David Eason on her Instagram Story early Tuesday morning. While Evans, 26, admitted to fans that she and her husband don’t always see eye-to-eye on things, she clarified that it “doesn’t mean” they are separating.

“Lmfao Married couples have disagreements but that doesn’t mean they are ‘splitting up.’ #RUMORS,” she wrote alongside an eyeroll emoji.

She then posted, “My mom isn’t even friends with me on social media .. why does social media determine someone’s life?” which comes days after Radar reported that Evans unfollowed Eason on Instagram and that the couple aren’t Facebook friends.

Hours after dispelling the breakup rumors, Evans posted a video of two of her children and Eason, whom she wed in September 2017, at a Christmas tree lot.

“In the pines, trying to find a #ChristmasTree,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Eason embracing while looking for trees.

Evans’ posts come nearly two months after she placed a 911 call about Eason, alleging that he assaulted her.

PEOPLE confirmed that Evans was hospitalized. The chief of 911 operations for Columbus County, North Carolina, said that two police officers responded to a 911 call placed from the home of Evans and Eason on Oct. 13.

The call was placed by a female just before 10 p.m. and was “called in as an assault,” the chief said. An ambulance was also requested but later canceled, the chief said: “The female was transported to the hospital via private vehicle instead.”

A spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE that no incident report was taken.

TMZ later posted audio of Evans’ 911 call, when she claimed that Eason injured her collarbone.

“My husband, he just assaulted me,” Evans told police, sounding distraught. “He pinned me down on the ground, I’m sorry, in the yard. And I think I heard my f—— collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

A rep for Evans previously told PEOPLE that the MTV star “had friends over Saturday night and they had a bonfire on her property” and “Jenelle ended up tripping and falling by the fire.”

In a statement to E! News, Evans said her 911 call was “a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.”

“Everything is great. … We are totally fine,” she said.

The couple shares daughter Ensley Jolie, almost 2. Evans is also mom to 8-year-old son Jace and 4-year-old son Kaiser, from previous relationships.